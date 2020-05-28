Man accused of killing pregnant Warren woman pleads not guilty

Kemari James, 27, pleaded not guilty to six counts, including two counts of murder -- one for La'Nesha Workman and the other for her unborn child

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing a pregnant woman inside of her Warren home in April appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

Kemari James, 27, pleaded not guilty to six counts, including escape, having weapons under disability and two counts of murder — one for 26-year-old La’Nesha Workman and the other for her unborn child.

Workman was a mother to three other children.

A judge set bond at $2 million.

On April 17, Workman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest at her home on Ogden Avenue NW.

That same day, a warrant was issued for James’ arrest. U.S. Marshals arrested him earlier this month in Baltimore, Maryland.

Assistant prosecutor Chris Becker asked the court for a high bond, saying James is a flight risk.

“In addition to fleeing the jurisdiction, we were required to get two ping orders because he changed his phone number,” Becker said.

James is due back in court June 22 for a pretrial.

His trial is scheduled to start July 27.