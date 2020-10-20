Man accused of killing child’s mother in Warren sentenced

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing his child’s mother in Warren was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Court.

Edward Culler pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Taryn Simmons, of Boardman.

He was sentenced to 14 to 19 and a half years in prison.

Simmons was shot and killed on Lodwick Drive in Warren back in June.

Prosecutors say at the time of the shooting, Simmons entered Culler’s apartment and started fighting with his current girlfriend. They continued that Culler then intervened and shots were fired.

Police said Culler ran away but was arrested about five hours after the shooting.

Culler shed some tears listing to Simmons’ family’s emotional statement to the court on Tuesday.

“I thought he was right for Taryn, but I will forgive because I don’t want to live with hate in my heart. So I do not hate Eddy, not at all. I will forgive but I can never forget,” said Robinette Jones, Simmons’ mother.

“Taryn was a child, a granddaughter, a sister, an aunt, a godmother, a niece, a cousin, a friend and most importantly, a mother of two beautiful children. One of whom carried yur DNA. How will you explain your actions to her? … [She] wakes up every night asking for her mother,” said Barbara Walker, Simmons’ grandmother.

“To her family, I’d like to say sorry for they loss,” Culler said.

In addition to his prison term, Culler will have to spend five years after his release on parole.