Man accused of killing child’s mother in Warren pleads not guilty

Simmons was the 11th person murdered in Warren this year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing his child’s mother in Warren was arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Bond was set at $1 million for 23-year-old Edward Culler, who is charged in the murder of Taryn Simmons on the night of June 25.

Simmons was shot and killed on Lodwick Drive.

Detectives said two women were fighting when Culler intervened. Police said Culler ran away but was arrested about five hours after the shooting.

Detectives said there was a history of violence between them.

According to a Niles police report from 2017, Culler was charged with felonious assault, accused of shooting Simmons in the leg. He was later convicted of a lesser charge of negligent assault.

Culler was also recently sentenced on another reduced charge conviction, stemming from a fight between the two in Warren from March 2019

On Wednesday, friends and family came together at Roosevelt Park in Campbell to remember Simmons speak out against domestic violence.

Culler pleaded not guilty on Thursday and is due back in court on July 21.