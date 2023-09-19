WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man accused of beating an 18-month-old child and a woman back in July is in an Ohio prison.

Tyrell Williams is currently at Lorain Correctional Institution after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Illinois. He’s scheduled to have a parole violation hearing on Oct. 2.

In addition to the parole violation, Williams is facing domestic violence and endangering children charges in Warren Municipal Court following a July assault inside a Warren Township home.

Police say home surveillance video showed him kicking and punching a child and body-slamming a woman.

U.S. Marshals announced Williams had been arrested in Dolton, Illinois in early August. A spokesman with the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office says Williams will also face an escape charge out of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.