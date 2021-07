BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Beaver Township say a dispute between a man and woman took a bizarre turn when the man assaulted the victim with a frying pan.

Roderico Aubrey is sitting in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports indicate police were called early Thursday morning when the victim banged on a neighbor’s door..

When officers found her, the woman was bleeding from the head. Police learned the victim had been hit several times with the pan.

Aubrey is due in court Friday.