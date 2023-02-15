WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on warrants from two courts is in the Trumbull County jail after reports said he backed into an unmarked sheriff’s cruiser Tuesday during a short chase.

Stanley Redd, 44, was booked into the Trumbull County Jall on a charge of failure to comply as well as warrants on drug and escape charges from common pleas court and municipal court.

Arraignment information is not listed in court records

Redd was arrested after members of the Trumbull Action Group drug task force and sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a car he was driving on Warren-Meadville Road.

Reports said Redd led them on a short chase before backing up, hitting a cruiser, going through a yard and hitting a utility pole and a tree.

The car then stopped and Redd was taken into custody, reports said.

Reports said additional charges may be filed pending the results of tests done on suspected drugs found in Redd’s car.