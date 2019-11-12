Closings and delays
Man accused of hitting garbage truck worker in Austintown during chase will stay in jail

Brandon Ferrier was arrested last Wednesday after the police chase finally ended when he crashed his car in southeastern Ohio

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of running down a garbage truck worker last week in Austintown before leading police on a wild chase in southeastern Ohio will remain in jail until at least mid-January.

Brandon Ferrier was in court Tuesday afternoon, accused of violating his probation from a conviction last year.

He was arrested last Wednesday after crashing his car in Tuscarawas County during a police chase.

Ferrier is expected in court Wednesday on new charges from last week’s incident.

