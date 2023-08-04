YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is due in court later this month after being secretly indicted this week on child pornography charges.

Randy Curry, 42, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals.

He’s facing 18 counts involving the use of minors in sexually explicit material.

Authorities had received a cyber tip for an account police were able to trace back to Curry. When they searched his home, they found a number of devices prosecutors say contained thousands of photos and videos showing child pornography.