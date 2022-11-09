NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken into custody Sunday after police said he was driving a stolen car.

Officers initiated a traffic stop with Parris Daniels, 22, of Youngstown after they realized that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen.

Police saw the car headed eastbound on Warren Avenue towards Fuel Plus. Police followed him on Hunter Street before stopping him on Sayers Avenue.

Daniels was booked in the Trumbull County Jail on a receiving stolen property charge. He did not enter a plea at his arraignment Monday. Bond was set at $100,000. Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9:15 a.m.