SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of causing a deadly accident in Southington was in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Monday.

Joseph Yuran, 55, of Sharpsville, is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular homicide stemming from the accident. He was ordered to be on electronically monitored house arrest after posting a $25,000 bond. He’s due back in court on Nov. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and state Route 305 just before 11 p.m. Friday. A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol states Tyler Richmond, 23, was driving southeast on Route 422 when a pickup truck driven by Yuran heading westbound on state Route 305 failed to stop and hit Richmond.

Richmond died on the scene. A memorial honoring his life is at the crash scene.

Since Wednesday is traditionally one of the largest “drinking holidays” of the year, troopers are encouraging drivers to be responsible.

“What we ask is people to make the smart decision before you drink,” said Sgt. Bridgett Matt of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Before you get behind the wheel, to have a sober driver lined up or to use a rideshare.”

The crash remains under investigation.