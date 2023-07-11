CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A man who is accused of bringing a chainsaw chain to a fight in Campbell has been arrested.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 100 block of Gordon Avenue on Monday Avenue on reports of a fight in the street. That’s where they saw Aldaberto Castaner-Reed Jr., 19, shirtless before he ran away.

Officers said that they were told that Castaner-Reed was wielding a chainsaw chain and wanted to attack a male who was in a relationship with his girlfriend and that Castaner-Reed and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation as Castaner-Reed was heading to confront the other man.

Police said another girl tried to break up the fight between Castaner-Reed and his juvenile girlfriend and that Reed hit her three times in the face and shoulder.

Officers could see swelling on the girl’s face.

After Reed was found crouched by a nearby fence, he told police that he did have a chainsaw chain and that he wanted to speak to the man involved with his girlfriend, the report stated. Officers said they removed a chainsaw from Castaner-Reed’s pocket.

Castaner-Reed was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of assault, inciting violence and obstructing official business.