HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.

Randall Kriebel, 61, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of aggravated menacing.

Hubbard police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Main Street around 2:15 p.m. after a 911 call from the victim, according to a police report.

The police report says the victim reported having an argument with a woman who was parked across the street. The woman then reportedly called her husband, Kriebel.

According to the report, Kriebel showed up with a baseball bat and fought with the victim. The victim was bleeding from his leg and had other minor injuries.

Kriebel then reportedly went to get his gun, so the victim ran from the scene and called 911.

The report says police confirmed the victim’s story through video captured on surveillance video from a local business. Kriebel was then arrested.

Kriebel’s arraignment hearing was on Thursday, where his bond was set at $10,000 and $5,000 for the two counts of aggravated menacing.

Kriebel was released on bond but is to have no contact with the victim and is not permitted within 1,000 feet of their home.

Kriebel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday.