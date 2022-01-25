Man accused of beating young child in Liberty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of beating a young child.

Alexis Rodriguez, 36, was arraigned on a felonious assault charge in Girard Municipal Court Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $75,000.

According to a police report, employees at Akron Children’s Hospital told the Trumbull County 911 center about a possible violent situation involving the child. It happened Monday night in Liberty.

Court records show that the child was granted a temporary protection order.

Rodriguez is due back in court on February 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com