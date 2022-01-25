Man accused of beating young child in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of beating a young child.

Alexis Rodriguez, 36, was arraigned on a felonious assault charge in Girard Municipal Court Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $75,000.

According to a police report, employees at Akron Children’s Hospital told the Trumbull County 911 center about a possible violent situation involving the child. It happened Monday night in Liberty.

Court records show that the child was granted a temporary protection order.

Rodriguez is due back in court on February 2.