BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman Police were called to a car wash where they said a person attempted to get into a money machine early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Whatawash car wash on the 5300 block of South Avenue.

At the car wash, officers found Jeffrey Burke, 28, who admitted to officers that he was trying to get money from the machine with a grinder, according to a police report.

Police found tools that included a saw, grinder, hammer, crowbar, and battery, the report said.

Estimated repairs of the machine will cost up to $8,000.

Reports said that the owner will review surveillance footage before it is submitted to police.

Burke was charged with vandalism, possessing criminal tools, tampering with a coin machine, and drug possession. Officers said that the coin machine charge was increased to a felony five due to a previous theft conviction.

Burke’s hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.