YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty last week to attacking a prison guard was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Marco Cardenas, 34, entered a plea Thursday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to a charge of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

He is accused of a Dec. 29, 2021, attack on a corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Facility on Hubbard Road.

Cardenas is serving a sentence of 21 years to life in prison for the Oct. 9, 2011, shooting death of Jack Manigault, 40.

Manigault was killed as he was in bed with his girlfriend in a house on East Avondale Avenue on the South Side.

Cardenas pleaded guilty in common pleas court and was sentenced in April 2012.