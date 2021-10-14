Man accused of assaulting wife over Tinder account

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York. Jim Lanzone, the one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder. Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, Aug. 3 according to Match Group, which owns Tinder and other dating sites like OkCupid. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 41-year-old Butler man is in custody after getting in an altercation with his wife over a secret dating app, according to investigators.

Police were called to E. Main Street Ext. in Pine Township. Reports say that the couple was in an argument because the suspect had a Tinder account that the wife was unaware that he had.

Police did not identify the suspect in their report.

After the wife confronted the suspect, police said he became enraged and physically assaulted her by slapping her in the head and face, pulling her hair and shoving her to the floor.

Police say the suspect then got on top of the victim and put his fist on her, restricting her airway. Reports state that the victim failed to fight him off and that the suspect stopped after the victim went limp.

Police stated that the victim arrived at PSP later in the day to report the incident.

Police say that the suspect was arrested later in the evening.