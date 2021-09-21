Man accused of assaulting police officer during Struthers traffic stop

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is due in court Wednesday after getting arrested during a traffic stop Monday night.

Christian Carson is now facing assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

He had been a passenger in a car driven by his younger brother that was pulled over on Creed Street. At one point, the two brothers started yelling at each other and as officers tried to step between them, Carson shoved an officer.

Police had to use a stun gun on Carson before they could ultimately get handcuffs on him.