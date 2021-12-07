Man accused of assaulting officers during arrest in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man is in custody after police say he assaulted a police officer Monday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of Larkridge Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Police say that a caller stated that Danny Daviduk Jr., 26, was at a residence that he was not supposed to be at, yelling at his father.

Reports state that police discovered that Daviduk had an active warrant for his arrest. When police arrived, they say Daviduk ignored them when asked to speak to him and said, “I’m not going with you.”

Reports say that Daviduk then fell to the ground and kept his arms tucked into his chest. The report also states that an officer was kicked in the hand while the other was kicked in the knee.

Reports said that police then had to stun Daviduk with a stun gun. Daviduk was then transported to Mercy Health Boardman for treatment of his injuries.

Daviduk is charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 14.