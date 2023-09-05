BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing several charges after police were called to a Boardman apartment on Redtail Hawk Drive early Sunday morning for a report that screaming was coming from one of the units there.

Officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. to find a naked man who was yelling at a woman who was partially clothed with marks on her neck and arms.

Police said the man, 66-year-old Keith Royal, refused to obey officers’ commands and tried pulling away when he was placed into handcuffs. An officer hit him in the back with a stun gun, and Royal fell to the ground and continued to resist arrest so he was hit again, according to a police report.

Police said Royal was yelling, “they’re trying to rape me” while he stuck his finger in his own rectum.

According to the report, while Royal was lying on the ground, thrashing around, he kicked an officer several times in the thighs and threatened to fight the officers. Police said medics had to sedate Royal due to his behavior.

The woman who was with Royal later told police that Royal picked her up as she was walking near St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, asking her if she wanted to party. She said she and Royal smoked crack cocaine and took pills, and she agreed to perform a sex act for $50, but she said Royal tried to force himself on her.

The caller who reported the incident to police reported hearing Royal yell threats and reported that he had been involved in several incidents in the past, prompting the person to call police.

Police reported finding crack cocaine and other drug items inside the apartment, as well as broken items.

Police arrested Royal on charges of assault on a police officer, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

The woman faces a drug possession charge.

Both Royal and the woman were transported to the hospital initially for treatment.

Royal was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning on the charges, with a preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. next Tuesday.