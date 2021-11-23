Man accused of assault inside Youngstown restaurant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man Monday walked into a south side fast food restaurant, slapped his ex-girlfriend and beat an employee with a handgun.

Rachid Yamany, 33, of Brownlee Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, a second degree felony and aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 4:20 pm.. to a 40 W. Midlothian Blvd. fast food restaurant for a fight with a gun. When they arrived a woman told them that Yamany, her ex-boyfriend, came inside, accused her of seeing someone else, and slapped her.

Yamany walked out but walked back in, accused a male employee of seeing his ex-girlfriend and hit him from behind with a hard object then hit him in the head with a handgun, according to the police report.

The man managed to get the gun off of Yamany, but Yamany then stuck a box cutter to the man’s throat, took the gun and left, reports said.

A witness told police they saw a gun being used, reports said.

Officers found Yamany at a house on Loveland Road, where he was taken into custody. Reports said they found a 9mm handgun in the glove box of the car he was driving.