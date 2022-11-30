NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday morning suspected of abducting and choking a woman, according to a police report.

A Niles police report says police were dispatched to the single-digit block of Olive Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night for an unwanted man, Jeffrey Green, destroying things in a home.

Police found the home empty but the door was open, according to the police report.

A witness on the scene said she had called the homeowner earlier and the victim had found Green in the house. The witness said the victim and Green started shouting at each other and the call was dropped, according to the police report.

Officers asked witnesses where Green would have taken the victim, and they gave police Green’s address.

Police searched Green’s house in the 700 block of Peffer Street, but Green was not there.

Green’s roommate told officers that Green owned a garage in Warren in the 100 block of Fulton Ave. Police headed there and also started a search for Green’s vehicle.

There, they found Green and the victim. Green was immediately arrested, according to the police report.

The victim said she found Green hiding in her house earlier in the evening. He then took her out of the house against her will and placed duct tape over her mouth, according to the police report.

The victim says she fought to get away, but Green choked her and punched her in the face, according to the police report.

Police took photos of the injuries, but the victim refused medical attention.

Green, 35, was charged with abduction, aggravated burglary and domestic violence and was booked in the Trumbull County Jail.