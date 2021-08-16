Man accused in Youngstown murder arrested on west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a June homicide was taken into custody Monday at a home on the west side of Youngstown.

Members of the U.S. Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force arrested Khayree Williams, 24, on a warrant from city police for aggravated murder.

He was taken to the city police department for questioning and then booked into the Mahoning County jail. It is not clear when he will be arraigned.

A warrant for Williams was issued a few days after the June 6 shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

Bunch was found shot to death about 2 p.m. in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

Police also arrested Michael Collins, 25, on a complicity charge for the murder and also have an aggravated murder warrant for Kyree Williams, no age available. He is not related to Khayree Williams.