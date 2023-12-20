WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a Warren woman last month has been indicted on five counts by a Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Noel Flores is now facing charges of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and three counts of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

The charges stem from the November 11 shooting death of Ashante Fisher-Kirksey at her home on Francis Avenue in Warren.

Flores was returned to Trumbull County Friday following his arrest in St. Petersburg, Florida earlier this month. He remains in the Trumbull County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

He will be arraigned Thursday.