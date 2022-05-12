YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accussed and previously convicted in a series of bank robberies will remain in jail until at least next week.

James Verdream had his initial court appearance virtually from the private prison in Youngstown, where he’s being held.

For now, Verdream is charged with three violations of his federal “supervised release” from a prior bank robbery conviction in New Mexico.

He hasn’t reported to his probation since mid-April. and then is suspected of robbing the PNC bank on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown on May 2 and later that same day a bank Gibsonia. He is also accused of robbing the Chase bank in Girard on Monday, May 9.

Verdream was arrested Tuesday on Route 11.

Verdream will remain in jail until a May 20 detention hearing.