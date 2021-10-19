Man accused in crash that killed YSU football player enters plea on other charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of leading police on a chase while he was free on bail in connection to a fatal crash that killed a Youngstown State University football player pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the new charges.

Adrienne Washington, 20, of Hudson Avenue, entered his plea before Magistrate Nicole Alexander as he was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Washington pleaded not guilty. A Nov. 25 trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio was set.

Although Magistrate Alexander continued Washington’s $55,000 bond in that case, his $75,000 bond in the other case, where he is accused of causing a Feb. 7 crash that killed Darius Shackleford, 24, was revoked by Judge Donofrio shortly after his arrest on the new charges.

In that case, Washington faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

Reports said Washington was driving north on Albert Street and ran a red light in front of a city police officer. The officer went to turn around, but before he could pull Washington over, Washington’s car collided with Shackleford’s car, which was going west through a green light at Albert Street and McGuffey Road.

Shackleford died in the crash. Washington tried to run away but was caught, according to police. He was questioned that night and released, but he turned himself in a few days after police charged him on March 2. The grand jury indicted him April 1.

In his newest case, Washington was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of drugs after a chase on the south side.

Police tried to pull him over about 1:40 p.m. at Rush Boulevard and East Lucius Avenue for an improper turn but he failed to stop.

Reports said Washington led officers to a drive in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue, where he got out of the car and ran away. He was eventually found on a porch in the 600 block of Roxbury Avenue and taken to the ground after he refused to allow himself to be taken into custody.