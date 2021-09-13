Man accused in crash that killed YSU football player arrested after weekend chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man free on bond on charges he killed a Youngstown State University football player in a traffic crash was arrested again over the weekend following a police chase.

Prosecutors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Monday filed a motion to revoke the bond of Adrienne Washington, 19, who was booked into the county jail Saturday on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of drugs.

Details of the Saturday arrest are not yet available. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Washington is free on $75,000 bond he posted after he was arraigned in March in municipal court for the Feb. 7 crash that killed Darius Shackleford, 24.

Reports said Washington was driving north on Albert Street and ran a red light in front of a city police officer. The officer went to turn around but before he could pull Washington over, Washington’s car collided with Shackleford’s car, which was going west through a green light at Albert Street and McGuffey Road.

Shackleford died in the crash. Washington tried to run away but was caught, according to police. He was questioned that night and released, but he turned himself in a few days after police charged him on March 2.

He was indicted April 1 by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with an order or signal of police, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

An internal affairs investigation by police cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, saying everything happened too quickly after he tried to pull Washington over.