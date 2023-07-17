YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man visiting a neighbor Saturday evening beat another man at her home after he blamed the victim for a bruise he saw on the woman’s nose.

Vincent Lewis, 50, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police were called about 8:15 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground underneath a blanket who was bleeding, according to a police report.

A woman there said Lewis, her neighbor, had come to visit her and noticed a bruise on her nose. Reports said Lewis asked the woman how she got the bruise and before she could answer, for which she was going to say that she fell, Lewis spotted a man at her house and began punching him repeatedly.

Lewis punched the man in the face, head and body, several times before leaving, reports said. Police found “piles” of blood in the grass and near the victim, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police Lewis blamed the man for her injuries.

Officers said they tried to talk to the man, but he was going in and out of consciousnesses and couldn’t give them any information.

Paramedics on the scene told police the victim may have a possible broken jaw. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Lewis was arrested when police saw him pulling his car out of a nearby drive. They stopped the car and took him into custody.