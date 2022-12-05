YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.

A preliminary hearing will be held next week for Machai Cheatham, 21, of Youngstown, who was arraigned Monday in municipal court before Judge Renee Disalvo on three counts of felonious assault and a single count of inducing panic.

He is accused of shooting three people about 2:10 a.m. inside the King’s Court, formerly known as the Coconut Grove, 3229 South Ave.

A city police officer who was working security wrote in a report that he saw several people run outside and several of them said there was a shooting inside the bar.

The officer saw Chatham run outside holding a gun and told him to drop it, which he did, reports said. He was then taken into custody.

A news release from police said the shooting stemmed from a fight. Of the three people who were wounded, police said one is in critical condition, one serious and one is stable.

Last month, a different police officer working off-duty security at the bar arrested a man who pointed a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at a man in the parking lot. The man put the rifle down after being ordered to at gunpoint. In March 2021 a man was killed in the parking lot of the bar just yards away from where a man was killed in November 2020 after he got in a fight inside the bar.