BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing several charges after police said that he forced his way into the home of a woman he knows and “manhandled” her, according to a report.

Derrick Stennis Jr. has been charged with aggravated burglary, robbery, resisting arrest and a felony charge of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, reports said that police were called to Stadium Drive for a domestic incident. Police were unable to locate Stennis.

The victim told police that Stennis “bum-rushed” her from behind as she was attempting to open her apartment door. According to a police report, the woman fell onto the couch and, she said Stennis was manhandling her while “talking crazy,” asking if she was seeing someone else.

Reports said the woman was able to get away and grab her handgun and contact dispatchers. According to the report, Stennis took the woman’s purse that had Apple AirPods, Social Security cards, birth certificates and other personal belongings inside.

Stennis was taken into custody on Friday by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.