Despite Saturday's weather, there were still people out in the parks during the breaks in rain

(WYTV) – With limited options for exercise, parks have become more popular amidst coronavirus.

A few days ago, First News talked with people enjoying a walk in the park.

Unfortunately, severe weather causes plans to change.

However, on Saturday, there were still people in the parks during the breaks in weather.

Under Governor DeWine’s stay at home order, parks are one of the only places people can still go.