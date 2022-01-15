Making sure your tires are winter weather ready

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday’s anticipated snow may lead to difficult driving conditions — so how can you find out if your tires are ready for the winter?

Checking tire depth is important. In order to function safely in a variety of weather, tires must be in good condition.

Winter tires are also recommended. Since the tread is deeper on winter tires, the car won’t slide as much and can stop faster.

“A lot of people just get new tires, neglect them. They’re just like anything else, the better you take care of them the longer they’ll last,” said tire salesman Don Waltenbaugh.

Every tire comes with a tread wear indicator bar. If you can feel the bar, it’s time for a new tire.