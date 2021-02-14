Making sparks fly while keeping your home safe from fire this Valentine’s Day

Before lighting the candles, take a few precautions to make sure your night sparks and doesn't go up in flames

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly half of people said their plans for Valentine’s Day have been impacted by the pandemic, according to reports from data collection group Invisibly.

Experts are expecting more people to stay home, which could mean more candlelit dinners in the dining room. Some couples might be planning a romantic evening tonight, perhaps with candles in the bedroom.

“During the season where people are doing things more decorative, or in this case more romantic — and we know candles can really make a room glow and look warm and pretty — the likelihood of people using them is probably higher,” said Susan McKelvey of the National Fire Protection Association.



But before lighting the wicks, take a few precautions to make sure your night sparks and doesn’t go up in flames. More than 80 people die every year from a candle fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about one-third of all candle fires start in the bedroom. Flammable items, like curtains, sitting too close to the candles caused 60% of those fires, and 10% happened after someone fell asleep.

Fire experts recommend if you’re using candles to make sure they’re on a sturdy surface away from the edge where they can’t fall or be knocked off.

“They cause more than 7,000 house fires a year but an average of 21 candle fires are reported to fire departments each day,” McKelvey said. “If you are going to use candles for Valentine’s Day or any day of the year be aware that they present hazards but by taking simple steps can really minimize the likelihood.

McKelvey said never leave a candle unattended and consider using battery powered or flameless candles.

Trim candle wicks to a quarter inch before lighting and use non-flammable candle holders to catch the wax.