Making a good impression during a virtual job interview isn’t as hard as it seems

(WYTV) – When you are looking for a job, there’s no question the interview process can be the most intimidating part. COVID-19 has changed the rules when it comes to in-person interviews. So how can you still be successful during a virtual interview?

“It’s just a sign of the times,” said Bert Cene, director of the Mahoning and Columbiana Workforce Development Board.

For many job seekers, virtual interviews just add several layers of unease. Technical issues, unexpected appearances by family members or even the awkwardness of figuring out whose turn it is to talk — that’s our reality for the time being.

Employers get it. It’s hard for them, too.

“There is some loss there,” Cene said.

If you’re the employer or potential employee, you’re probably most worried about losing the in-person connection you get by sitting down and talking face-to-face.

“You can actually see people. If you’re doing a phone interview, you don’t see the movements and things that you can read, obviously, in a job interview,” Cene said.

So what’s the best way to present yourself and let your personality shine while talking to a screen?

“I would say that you need to treat that interview just like you were sitting in that employer’s office because the employer is still going to read body language,” Cene said.

He said it’s really all about your mindset because the virtual interview may not be going away anytime soon. Cases of COVID-19 across Ohio continue to fluctuate.

“You need to go into this the same way you would prepare for an on-site interview.”

Local and state workforce officials know people are trying to find jobs, so they’re looking at ways to hold a virtual job fair as big as the one that’s normally held at the Covelli Centre each year.

“So that people can actually talk with employers and employers can see potential recruitments, and try to match up the job seekers and the employers,” Cene said.

If you’re looking for a job, OhioMeansJobs can help. It has offices in Boardman and Lisbon, or you can visit its website for more information.