‘Make A Difference Day’ brings Austintown community together

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local organizations are focusing on making a difference in the community. To celebrate, Austintown held a community day at Austintown Township Park.

“Today is ‘Make A Difference Day.’ It’s a national day of service where people are asked to go out into the community and make a difference,” said Leah Sakacs, event organizer.

AmeriCorps Seniors, Senior Support Action Group and Advocates for Austintown teamed up for the first-ever event. The idea behind it is to bring the community together to make it a better place for everyone.

“It takes each of us to help each other. When they say during the pandemic, ‘we’re in this together,’ we’re in this together every day, all day,” Sakacs said.

The event focused on having the community come out to support local businesses as well as beautify the park.

One area was previously covered in leaves but around 30 volunteers of all ages spent three hours cleaning it up in the park.

“There was a couple of areas where just the shrubbery was overgrown and there was some weeds, so they cleaned it all up just to make that space nicer,” Sakacs said.

Local businesses and community agencies were at the event to share information and resources.

“I think that the best part is community, that we are a community here in Mahoning County and that we should all get out here for the betterment of our community,” said Christopher Wess, with the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission.

Kids were able to trick-or-treat at each of the vendors’ tables.

There was also a basket raffle to raise money to support the Austintown Farmers Market.

“We’re gonna help get, and earn money and make aware to the community, to get a really good accessible sidewalk and walkway for our seniors to come to the farmers market,” said Lynne Azar, with the Jewish Community Center.

Event organizers hope this event encourages people to get involved in their communities.

“Being a resident of Austintown myself, I really thought it’d be cool to be able to come here and give back to my own community,” Sakacs said.