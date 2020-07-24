Majority of the nearly 100 cats taken from Youngstown home are recovering

Some have passed away but the others are expected to be put up for adoption within the next few weeks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been a week since Animal Charity took nearly 100 cats found inside of a Youngstown home, which was also infested with rats. Since then, about a dozen cats passed away but most of them are recovering.

Animal Charity said it’s gotten a few rescue partners to take in a few cats. Some have been sent to foster care. There are still a little over 80 at the shelter.

Some of the cats will be put up for adoption next week. Others are still a little timid. Volunteers will work with them so they’re ready to be adopted, too.

“Right now, we have our board and super volunteers that are highly involved anyway,” Mary Louk said. “They’re coming in every single day. They’re working with them, petting, interacting with them, talking to them just to get them used to their new environment.”

The cats aren’t ready to be adopted just yet but if you’re interested, you can fill out an adoption application on Animal Charity’s website.

“The big thing is they have to be patient and not force the cats to try to be too social. If you come in and go through the adoption process, and you find a cat that you seem to click with, you seem to like, they may act very different at the shelter than they do at home,” Louk said.

Meanwhile, Louk said they’re still waiting for charges in the case to be filed.

The house on the city’s west side where the cats were found has since been demolished.