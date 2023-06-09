CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — A major Trumbull County road faces lane restrictions after a crash brought wires down Friday morning.

According to a Champion Township Fire Department social media post, the department was dispatched to Mahoning Avenue near Chapel Hill Drive in Champion just before 10:30 a.m.

A truck driver crashed into a pole which brought down some wires.

Courtesy: Champion Fire Department

The driver had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Mahoning Avenue has some lane restrictions in the area until Ohio Edison can repair the pole and wires.

Champion Fire advises drivers to be cautious in the area.