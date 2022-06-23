YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company with a reputation recognized around the world is moving to Youngstown.

Steelite International has had a display showroom downtown for over four years to showcase its tableware for buyers.

Now it will move its headquarters and offices from New Castle to Youngstown.

The company has asked JobsOhio for construction help, and the city for some relief on the additional employment tax.

It’s signed a 60-day exclusivity for the former Turning Technologies building.

The transition to Youngstown could happen in October.

“Super interested and super happy and super excited to be here. Youngstown has been great to us so far and we know it’s going to continue to be fantastic,” said Steelite CEO John Miles.

The change will bring 70 employees in Youngstown.

Steelite International will not abandon New Castle. It’s going to expand the distribution and operations center.