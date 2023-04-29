(WKBN) – A major company announced the recall if multiple different flour products Saturday.

General Mills is voluntarily recalling two, five, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with the used by date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024, according to the FDA announcement.

The flour is being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, according to the release.

General Mills and the FDA urge customers to throw those products away.

Those who have the product can call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

The following codes and dates are the recalled flour products.

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024 Courtesy of the FDA

Symptoms of salmonella can start within six hours to six days after infection. The symptoms should last four to seven days.