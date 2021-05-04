Main Street flooded after water main break in Poland

Water is bubbling in the street, displacing chunks of asphalt

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to fix a water main break in Poland Tuesday morning.

It happened along Main Street between the fire station and the Poland Library.

Water is bubbling in the street, displacing chunks of asphalt. People from the city removed a few of the larger chunks to help avoid damage to cars.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area of Main Street, which will likely be closed to one lane of traffic.

Some living in the area reported low water pressure.

