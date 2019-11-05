Mahoning Valley teachers learn new skills for their classrooms at Innovative Day

This is the second time Innovative Day has been hosted by the Trumbull County Educational Service Center

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Innovative Day brought 2,000 teachers together Tuesday morning where they learned new skills to bring to the classroom.

Innovative Day’s goal is to help teach new skills to teachers in the Valley.

Teachers had the opportunity to learn about topics ranging from technical skills to intervention techniques.

Educators across the country were also invited to share their experiences.

“Teachers are getting high-quality professional learning today. So, in all subjects and all areas, they’re learning more about their craft and their trade and some of these things they’re going to be able to bring back tomorrow,” said Trumbull County Educational Service Center Supervisor Arlo Brookhart.

They say it’s also a benefit to administrators and superintendents as well.

