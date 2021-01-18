Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for second year

Plans are underway to have a virtual parade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

Plans are underway to provide a virtual parade with video clips of “neighborhood parades” that can be posted to the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade’s Facebook page. The top three parades who get the most “likes” will win prize money.

Details on the virtual parade and how to submit videos will be laid out in the coming days, according to committee members.

This is the second year in a row that the parade was canceled because of COVID-19. The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade is also canceled this year.

Organizers for both events are planning parades for 2022.