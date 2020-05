Germaine Bennett will be the first female director for the sanitary district

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced on Wednesday that Germaine Bennett has been appointed to the board of directors for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Bennett will be the first female director for the sanitary district.

Previously, she served on boards for Youngstown State University, Mill Creek MetroParks and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.