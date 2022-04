YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating Easter Sunday and they’re making sure no one goes hungry.

Its dinner starts at noon and goes until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The mission is located on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The meal includes ham, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

According to kitchen director Mike Byers the mission is expecting to serve at least 400 people.

The dinner is open to the public.