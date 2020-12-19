Mahoning Valley organizations team up, give away coats for winter

With the help of volunteers and donations, they were able to hand out bags with coats and presents for families in need

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Two organizations in the Valley worked together Saturday to assist those in need of coats this winter season.

Campbell Community Events teamed up with East Side Crime Watch to hold a 2020 Christmas Coat Drive for children in need ages two to 18 in Mahoning County.

Over 195 children were signed up to get new coats from Burlington Coat Factory for the winter.

“They’re our blessing, so we’re happy to help, but we hope when we bless them, they’re able to pay it forward when they’re able,” said Laura Phillips, president of the Campbell Community Events.

With the help of volunteers and donations, the organizations were able to hand out bags with coats and presents for families in need.

“This may be the only gifts some of the families receive for Christmas, so we’re excited and happy about that,” said Francine Vazquez, a volunteer.

The organization is now gearing up for their “Breakfast with Santa” distribution for Campbell middle and elementary school students.