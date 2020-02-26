Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

View a list of local fish fries in the area or submit your own

During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 12, 2020.

Lent begins February 26 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 10.

If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.

AUSTINTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Parish Center

4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH

4-7 p.m. every Friday from February 28 – April 3.

BOARDMAN

St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church Seafood Fest

4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-788-7785.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 10.

They offer baked cod, fried cod, fish plaki and fried shrimp dinners with sides and dessert options.

St. Luke Roman Catholic Parish

5235 South Ave., Boardman, OH

4:30-7 p.m. every Friday except Good Friday

For more information, call 330-519-7261

Dinners for $10 include haddock fish, coleslaw, a bun and a choice of mac n cheese, haluski and pierogies. There is also a fish sandwich option for $5, with extra cheese $0.50. Sandwiches are served with a bag of chips.

CANFIELD

Canfield Lions Club A La Cart Catering

429 Lisbon St., Canfield, OH 44406

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-533-0363.

4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays, February 28; March 6 (carry-out only); March 13; March 20; March 27; April 3 and April 10.

They offer baked or fried Haddock and several favorite sides. Dinners are $12 and support local community projects.

CHAMPION

St. William Catholic Church

5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44483

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-847-8677.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 21 – April 3.

Baked or fried fish dinners are $12 for adults, Haluski dinners are $10 for adults and all children’s dinners (ages 5 to 10) are $6.

COLUMBIANA

St. Jude Activity Center

180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-482-2351

4:30 – 7 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 28 through April 3.

Dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for kids (ages five to 10) and free for kids ages four and under.

They offer baked or fried fish, coleslaw, bread, a choice of sides and dessert.

American Legion Post 290

44403 State Route 14, Columbiana, OH 44408

Every Friday through Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.

All-you-can eat fish fry; dine-in and carry-out is available. Contact 330-482-9657.

GIRARD

Girard Fraternal Order of Eagles 2172

26 W. Wilson Ave., Girard, OH 44420

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-545-6619.

4-7 p.m. February 26 and April 10.

They offer baked or fried fish and several favorite sides. Dinners are $10.

Knights of Columbus

122 South State Street, Girard, OH 44420

Dine-in and take-out options available, 330-545 3432.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

HOWLAND

Howland Community Church

198 Niles-Cortland Rd., Warren, OH 44484

Dine-in and take-out options available, 330-856-3628.

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 28 – April 10.

Meals are $11 for adults, $6 for ages five to 12 and free for children under five. They will include baked or fried fish, mac and cheese or a baked potato, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

HUBBARD

St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church

357 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-534-4219.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Baked, fried and Italian Haddock, as well as, fantail shrimp and clam strip dinners. Dinners are $10 for adults and $7 for children. Gourmet Parmesan-crusted Haddock dinners are $12. Mac & Cheese, Pierogi, Haluski and ravioli dinners are $6. All dinners include sides, rolls and dessert.

LAKE MILTON

American Legion Post 737

16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, OH

Dine-in and take-out available

3-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 7 – April 10.

Fish, chicken or shrimp dinners with a roll and coleslaw are available for $12 for adults and $5.50 for children, Haluski dinners are $6, Pierogi dinners are $5.50, a side of Haluski is $3 and a piece of fish is $6.50.

LEETONIA

Leetonia ITAM Club

202 Main St.

Lenten fish dinners begin Friday, February 21 through Good Friday, every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The club is open to the public and carry-outs will be available when you call ahead. A children’s menu will also be available with other options. Alcohol is available for dinners eaten at the hall. Free parking and free admission to all who attend. Proceeds from the dinners benefit the club and community service projects. Call the club office at 330-427-9900 to order carry-out or for more information on pricing.

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Station 21 Firefighter’s Association Fish Fry Fridays

3989 E. Middletown Rd. New Springfield, OH 44443

Every Friday, Feb. 18 – April 3, 4 – 6:30 p.m., or until sold out.

Haddock meals are $12 and included fries and choice of coleslaw or mac & cheese.

Call in orders take priority and phones are open at noon.

Orders can be picked up starting at 4 p.m.

Call 330-542-3761 for more information.

NILES

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

381 Robins Ave., Niles, OH 44446

From 4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Dinners include fried or baked fish, cheese ravioli or eggplant rollatini with sides, desserts and a drink. Dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and 2 and under are complimentary.

For more information, contact the parish office at 330-652-5825.

NORTH JACKSON

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon

2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-538-3351.

4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Dinners include fish or shrimp (baked or fried) with bread and butter, homemade soup, haluski or fries, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger.

POLAND

Holy Family Parish

Ash Wednesday Fish Fry

2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-757-1545.

1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Dinners include fried fish, macaroni & cheese, sautéed green beans, cole slaw, rolls & butter and dessert. Adults are $10, children under 10 are $5.

Also available for purchase is homemade pasta fagioli for $6 a quart and homemade marinara pasta sauce for $5 a quart.

SALEM

Fraternal Order Of Eagles 316

1884. N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-337-8053.

4-7 p.m. every Friday from February 21 – April 17.

They offer beer battered fish and chicken tender dinners with sides.

STRUTHERS

St. Nicholas

765 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-755-2128.

7-7 p.m. every Friday from February 28 – April 3, excluding Good Friday.

Adults are $12, children are $8 and children under 5 are free.

In the Great Hall behind the school.

Contact Holly at 330-720-5871 for more information.

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-394-2461.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Lunch is take-out only; the cost is $5 and includes a fish sandwich, a bag of chips and a dill pickle.

Dinners include baked or fried fish, sides and dessert; the cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12.

WARREN

St. William Church

5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH

4-7 p.m. February 21-April 3.

Both take-out and dine-in is available.

For more information, call 330-847-8677 or email parishoffice@stwilliamchampion.com

WEATHERSFIELD

Weathersfield Fire Department Station 41

3588 Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH

Dine-in and take-out available, just walk in.

5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday.

Beer-battered or baked fish dinners include several sides and a drink. Chicken tender dinners are available for kids.

Dinners are $11 for adults and $8 for children and support the Mineral Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Company.

YOUNGSTOWN

Croatian Club

3200 Vestal Rd., Youngstown, OH

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent

Both take-out and dine-in are available.

Baked fish and fried fish dinners are available as well as scallop dinners, shrimp dinners and pierogi dinners.

Eagles Fraternal Order of 213

Ash Wednesday Fish Fry

451 Miller St.

Feb. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Fish dinner: Haddock fish, side, coleslaw — $10; Eight shrimp, side, coleslaw — $12; Haddock fish sandwich, side — $9 (sides: french fries, haluski or mac ‘n cheese)

A la carte: Mac ‘n cheese — $5, haluski — $5, french fries — $5, salad — $3 for a small and $5 for a large, coleslaw — $3 for a small and $5 for a large

Dine-in or take-out, open to the public.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church

54 Laird Ave., Youngstown, OH

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., every Friday all year.

Baked of fried cod offered, including coleslaw and choice of two sides: haluski, mac & cheese, fries, rice, green beans or applesauce.

It is $12 per meal and both take-out and dine-in are available.

Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church

1812 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507

Take-out only. The kitchen’s phone number is 330-747-0605.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wed. Feb. 26; Fri., Feb. 28; Fri., March 6; Fri., March 13; Fri., March 20; Fri., March 27; Fri., April 3; and Fri., April 9.

St. Brendan’s Church

144 N Schenley Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-799-3683

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. take-out only, 4-7 p.m. dine-in and take-out, every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.

Take-out during lunch is $7 and includes a sandwich and one side.

Dinners are $11 for take-out and dine-in. Dinners include baked Cajun fried or beer-battered fish with parsley potato haluski, mac and cheese and french fries.

Call 330-799-3683 to order.

St. Christine Roman Catholic Parish

3165 S. Schenley Ave.

Starting Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. Dine-in begins at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until it’s sold out. Carry-out is also available from 2 to 7 p.m. Call 330-259-4671.

Adults: $12, Children: $6, Extra sides: $2

Choice of one: Fried haddock, baked haddock, fried shrimp

Choice of two: French fries, haluski, pierogi, green beans, mac ‘n cheese

Also included: Coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert

St. Christine Roman Catholic Church

3165 S Schenley Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511

Dine-in available from 2-7 p.m. and take-out available 4-7 p.m.

Every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday

Dinners are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. It includes a choice of fish, two sides, coleslaw and dessert.

St. Maron Church

1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Dine-in and take-out available

3 – 7 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3

Dinners are $11 and include a choice of fish, one side dish, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert

For more information, call 330-792-2371

Youngstown Maennerchor

831 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown , OH 44505.

Dine-in and take-out available, 330-746-9322.

4-9 p.m. every Friday, all year long.