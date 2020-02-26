Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 12, 2020.
Lent begins February 26 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.
Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 10.
If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.
AUSTINTOWN
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Parish Center
4500 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH
4-7 p.m. every Friday from February 28 – April 3.
BOARDMAN
St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church Seafood Fest
4955 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, OH
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-788-7785.
4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 10.
They offer baked cod, fried cod, fish plaki and fried shrimp dinners with sides and dessert options.
St. Luke Roman Catholic Parish
5235 South Ave., Boardman, OH
4:30-7 p.m. every Friday except Good Friday
For more information, call 330-519-7261
Dinners for $10 include haddock fish, coleslaw, a bun and a choice of mac n cheese, haluski and pierogies. There is also a fish sandwich option for $5, with extra cheese $0.50. Sandwiches are served with a bag of chips.
CANFIELD
Canfield Lions Club A La Cart Catering
429 Lisbon St., Canfield, OH 44406
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-533-0363.
4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays, February 28; March 6 (carry-out only); March 13; March 20; March 27; April 3 and April 10.
They offer baked or fried Haddock and several favorite sides. Dinners are $12 and support local community projects.
CHAMPION
St. William Catholic Church
5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44483
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-847-8677.
4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 21 – April 3.
Baked or fried fish dinners are $12 for adults, Haluski dinners are $10 for adults and all children’s dinners (ages 5 to 10) are $6.
COLUMBIANA
St. Jude Activity Center
180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-482-2351
4:30 – 7 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 28 through April 3.
Dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for kids (ages five to 10) and free for kids ages four and under.
They offer baked or fried fish, coleslaw, bread, a choice of sides and dessert.
American Legion Post 290
44403 State Route 14, Columbiana, OH 44408
Every Friday through Good Friday, from 4-7 p.m.
All-you-can eat fish fry; dine-in and carry-out is available. Contact 330-482-9657.
GIRARD
Girard Fraternal Order of Eagles 2172
26 W. Wilson Ave., Girard, OH 44420
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-545-6619.
4-7 p.m. February 26 and April 10.
They offer baked or fried fish and several favorite sides. Dinners are $10.
Knights of Columbus
122 South State Street, Girard, OH 44420
Dine-in and take-out options available, 330-545 3432.
4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
HOWLAND
Howland Community Church
198 Niles-Cortland Rd., Warren, OH 44484
Dine-in and take-out options available, 330-856-3628.
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 28 – April 10.
Meals are $11 for adults, $6 for ages five to 12 and free for children under five. They will include baked or fried fish, mac and cheese or a baked potato, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
HUBBARD
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
357 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-534-4219.
4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
Baked, fried and Italian Haddock, as well as, fantail shrimp and clam strip dinners. Dinners are $10 for adults and $7 for children. Gourmet Parmesan-crusted Haddock dinners are $12. Mac & Cheese, Pierogi, Haluski and ravioli dinners are $6. All dinners include sides, rolls and dessert.
LAKE MILTON
American Legion Post 737
16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton, OH
Dine-in and take-out available
3-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 7 – April 10.
Fish, chicken or shrimp dinners with a roll and coleslaw are available for $12 for adults and $5.50 for children, Haluski dinners are $6, Pierogi dinners are $5.50, a side of Haluski is $3 and a piece of fish is $6.50.
LEETONIA
Leetonia ITAM Club
202 Main St.
Lenten fish dinners begin Friday, February 21 through Good Friday, every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The club is open to the public and carry-outs will be available when you call ahead. A children’s menu will also be available with other options. Alcohol is available for dinners eaten at the hall. Free parking and free admission to all who attend. Proceeds from the dinners benefit the club and community service projects. Call the club office at 330-427-9900 to order carry-out or for more information on pricing.
NEW SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Station 21 Firefighter’s Association Fish Fry Fridays
3989 E. Middletown Rd. New Springfield, OH 44443
Every Friday, Feb. 18 – April 3, 4 – 6:30 p.m., or until sold out.
Haddock meals are $12 and included fries and choice of coleslaw or mac & cheese.
Call in orders take priority and phones are open at noon.
Orders can be picked up starting at 4 p.m.
Call 330-542-3761 for more information.
NILES
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
381 Robins Ave., Niles, OH 44446
From 4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
Dinners include fried or baked fish, cheese ravioli or eggplant rollatini with sides, desserts and a drink. Dinners are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and 2 and under are complimentary.
For more information, contact the parish office at 330-652-5825.
NORTH JACKSON
Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon
2759 N. Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-538-3351.
4-7 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
Dinners include fish or shrimp (baked or fried) with bread and butter, homemade soup, haluski or fries, cole slaw and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger.
POLAND
Holy Family Parish
Ash Wednesday Fish Fry
2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-757-1545.
1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Dinners include fried fish, macaroni & cheese, sautéed green beans, cole slaw, rolls & butter and dessert. Adults are $10, children under 10 are $5.
Also available for purchase is homemade pasta fagioli for $6 a quart and homemade marinara pasta sauce for $5 a quart.
SALEM
Fraternal Order Of Eagles 316
1884. N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-337-8053.
4-7 p.m. every Friday from February 21 – April 17.
They offer beer battered fish and chicken tender dinners with sides.
STRUTHERS
St. Nicholas
765 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-755-2128.
7-7 p.m. every Friday from February 28 – April 3, excluding Good Friday.
Adults are $12, children are $8 and children under 5 are free.
In the Great Hall behind the school.
Contact Holly at 330-720-5871 for more information.
VIENNA
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, OH
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-394-2461.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
Lunch is take-out only; the cost is $5 and includes a fish sandwich, a bag of chips and a dill pickle.
Dinners include baked or fried fish, sides and dessert; the cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12.
WARREN
St. William Church
5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, OH
4-7 p.m. February 21-April 3.
Both take-out and dine-in is available.
For more information, call 330-847-8677 or email parishoffice@stwilliamchampion.com
WEATHERSFIELD
Weathersfield Fire Department Station 41
3588 Main St., Mineral Ridge, OH
Dine-in and take-out available, just walk in.
5-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent except for Good Friday.
Beer-battered or baked fish dinners include several sides and a drink. Chicken tender dinners are available for kids.
Dinners are $11 for adults and $8 for children and support the Mineral Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Company.
YOUNGSTOWN
Croatian Club
3200 Vestal Rd., Youngstown, OH
4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent
Both take-out and dine-in are available.
Baked fish and fried fish dinners are available as well as scallop dinners, shrimp dinners and pierogi dinners.
Eagles Fraternal Order of 213
Ash Wednesday Fish Fry
451 Miller St.
Feb. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Fish dinner: Haddock fish, side, coleslaw — $10; Eight shrimp, side, coleslaw — $12; Haddock fish sandwich, side — $9 (sides: french fries, haluski or mac ‘n cheese)
A la carte: Mac ‘n cheese — $5, haluski — $5, french fries — $5, salad — $3 for a small and $5 for a large, coleslaw — $3 for a small and $5 for a large
Dine-in or take-out, open to the public.
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church
54 Laird Ave., Youngstown, OH
3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., every Friday all year.
Baked of fried cod offered, including coleslaw and choice of two sides: haluski, mac & cheese, fries, rice, green beans or applesauce.
It is $12 per meal and both take-out and dine-in are available.
Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church
1812 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507
Take-out only. The kitchen’s phone number is 330-747-0605.
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wed. Feb. 26; Fri., Feb. 28; Fri., March 6; Fri., March 13; Fri., March 20; Fri., March 27; Fri., April 3; and Fri., April 9.
St. Brendan’s Church
144 N Schenley Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-799-3683
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. take-out only, 4-7 p.m. dine-in and take-out, every Friday, from February 28 – April 3.
Take-out during lunch is $7 and includes a sandwich and one side.
Dinners are $11 for take-out and dine-in. Dinners include baked Cajun fried or beer-battered fish with parsley potato haluski, mac and cheese and french fries.
Call 330-799-3683 to order.
St. Christine Roman Catholic Parish
3165 S. Schenley Ave.
Starting Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. Dine-in begins at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or until it’s sold out. Carry-out is also available from 2 to 7 p.m. Call 330-259-4671.
Adults: $12, Children: $6, Extra sides: $2
Choice of one: Fried haddock, baked haddock, fried shrimp
Choice of two: French fries, haluski, pierogi, green beans, mac ‘n cheese
Also included: Coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert
St. Maron Church
1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509
Dine-in and take-out available
3 – 7 p.m. every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3
Dinners are $11 and include a choice of fish, one side dish, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert
For more information, call 330-792-2371
Youngstown Maennerchor
831 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown , OH 44505.
Dine-in and take-out available, 330-746-9322.
4-9 p.m. every Friday, all year long.