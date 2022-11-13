YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday.

It was at the B&O Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

There were about 30 craft vendors featuring a variety of Irish-themed items. Live fiddle music filled the halls during the show.

There was also Irish food.

Shoppers who donated a non-perishable food item or a toy got free tickets for the 50/50 raffle.

Shannon Lehn, chairperson of the Mahoning Valley Irish Festival, said she wants to support the Valley’s Irish community.

“For my mom, who is extremely Irish, I would have to go to Pittsburgh or Cleveland or Akron to find something for her, and I wanted to be able to shop local and shop with my own community,” Lehn said.

She said she is thrilled with the turnout. The festival plans on hosting the craft show again next year.