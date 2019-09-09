Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrates 144th anniversary

The main event of the day was the Mahoning River Walking Tour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrated Founders Day on Sunday.

Its the 144th anniversary year for the organization.

The Tyler History Center in Downtown Youngstown featured a variety of fun events for guests, including a local history fair. The archive and resource center were also open.

However, the main event of the day was the Mahoning River Walking Tour.

“It’s a tour that will actually take you through the history, all the way from the earliest settlers through all of the industrialization that has happened over decades and then now all the reclamation efforts that are underway to kind of help restore the river,” said Mahoning Valley Historical Society communications manager Dave Ragan.

The next big event for the society is on Saturday, Oct. 26. That’s when they will hold walking tours at the Oak Hill Cemetery.