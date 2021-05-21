Mahoning Valley Historical Society announces Preservation Award winners

The awards honor those who made an impact on revitalization and preservation in the Youngstown community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society announced its 2021 Preservation Award winners.

The award honors individuals and organizations who have a strong role in revitalizing and preserving the Valley.

Two projects were recognized with the Community Revitalization Award.

The Mahoning County Courthouse exterior was recognized for dedication to original materials and quality of work. The courthouse is located on Market Street.

“The Monastery,” at 1810 Volney Road in Youngstown, was recognized for its preservation of historic usage after it was converted into an apartment complex. It is owned by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The Commercial Revitalization Award recognized both Eastern Gateway Community College and the Iron and String Life Enhancement buildings in downtown Youngstown. The ISLE building houses services for those with special needs.

Joseph Pendaline won the Board of Directors’ Award of Achievement for his preservation efforts on the North Side. He has been stabilizing homes on Fairgreen, Lora and Ohio avenues since 1887.

Information on past winners and MVHS programs are available on its website.