TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Farmers Market Trail will be up and running soon.

The yearly event begins July 8 and runs through September 23.

The trail includes five markets in the Mahoning Valley where customers can visit and receive a free trail passport and earn stamps by purchasing from two vendors at each market. A completed passport can be turned in for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

The locations are Howland Farmers Market, Hubbard Farmers Market, Niles Farmers Market, Youngstown-Northside Farmers Market and Warren Farmers Market.

For more information about the program, visit the Warren Farmers Market Facebook page.

The program is run through the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership. It has been going on since 2013.