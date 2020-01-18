Mahoning Valley communities make the most of snowy weather

Families and children of all ages had fun sledding and playing in the snow

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – Last week, the Mahoning Valley was soaking in the 70 degree weather only to see a winter storm this weekend.

Dozens of people hit the local hills across the Valley to take advantage of the snowy weather.

Families and children of all ages had fun sledding and playing in the snow. Most say they enjoy the warm weather, but that winter can still be fun.

“There’s a lot to do, and we get to go sledding a lot, hang out with my friends in the snow,” said Aedyn Williams of Boardman.

The snowy forecast is expected to continue into Sunday.